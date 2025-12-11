Guest: Fred Donkor, Account Manager at Dell Technologies, a multinational technology company. It was formed in 2016 from the merger of two major tech powerhouses: Dell Inc., known for personal computers, and EMC Corporation, a leader in data storage and enterprise technology.

Fred introduced new product lines, specifically the Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max, and detailed the Dell Expert Network Program designed for MSPs and IT consultants. This program allows partners to refer clients without managing billing or direct sales, currently involving approximately 40 to 50 partners across Canada. Additionally, participants can earn Dell Rewards for future purchases, adding value to their referral efforts.