Guests: Jen Larson, GM, Commercial Client Segments, and David Feng, VP, Client Computer Group; GM, PC Client Segments at Intel, the world’s largest semiconductor chip manufacturer by revenue and the primary “architect” of the modern PC.

Jen and David introduced Intel’s new client and workstation product lineup and framed the go-to-market approach with partners and OEMs to deliver full systems to end customers. Intel coordinates with graphics vendors, OEMs, and channel partners before launch to integrate capabilities into solutions and to ensure those solutions flow through distribution to end users. The stated objective is to increase product quality across device classes by improving battery life, performance, and manageability features targeted from home workers to data centers.

They described new software and telemetry features designed to reduce IT support load, highlighting Device IQ for richer diagnostics and additional network tools to accelerate troubleshooting. They also emphasized recent security investments and positioned Intel Threat Detection as a real-time defense against AI-enabled malware, noting this as a major differentiator for IT buyers.