Matt Lukash, VP of Security Strategy at Absolute Security, reviewed Absolute’s analysis of endpoint resilience and its estimated economic impact, citing a $400 billion figure tied to devices remaining vulnerable and to security software failing on many endpoints. Matt described Absolute’s data sources, saying the firm’s firmware telemetry covers over half a billion devices, and explained that the annual Resilience Risk Index underpins those findings: 21% of devices run ineffective security software, devices were exposed an average of 76 days per year, and Windows patch timelines have lengthened to roughly 127 days versus 56 days previously.

Matt framed resilience as the operational priority and stated an objective to recover assets within 30 minutes or less after incidents. He also outlined channel-first go-to-market tactics and partner programs with OEMs, MSPs, and resellers, and highlighted two RSA-announced products—Comply2Connect and RehydrateReady—to help partners assess compliance and recover devices post-incident.