Most MSPs are trying to sell Copilot licenses, but missing the bigger picture. In this episode, Manuj Aggarwal (The Architect) reveals why the future isn’t about “Artificial” Intelligence—it’s about“Managed Intelligence.”

Manuj breaks down how MSP owners can escape “Biological Latency” by building a Digital Twin—a Voice-First AI Agent that doesn’t just answer questions, but carries your values, your stories, and your expertise to the market 24/7. Learn how to stop competing on price and start selling the one thing that cannot be commoditized: You.

Links for the Show Notes: