An update interview with Simon Anderson, CEO and Ted Stuart, COO, both of Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner with a focus on cloud and AI.

The discussion focused on cybersecurity and AI, with a focus on their partnership with CrowdStrike to stop cloud breaches and secure global customers building their businesses on AWS.

Ted detailed the response to the CrowdStrike outage, highlighting the quick identification and resolution of the issue for their customers. The discussion showcased the critical role of managed service providers in maintaining the security and stability of customer infrastructures, earning trust and demonstrating the benefits of working with Mission Cloud.

Both also highlighted the importance of focusing on ROI and risk when implementing AI projects. They emphasized the value of starting with internal use cases to reduce risk and train internal teams before externalizing applications for customer interaction. The conversation underscored the broader implications of AI in enhancing employee well-being and productivity, with a focus on the potential for AI to streamline tasks and allow employees to focus on meaningful work.

