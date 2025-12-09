Guest: James Chalmers, Channel Account Manager – Canada, at Bitdefender, a multinational cybersecurity technology company that develops and delivers a wide range of security products and services for consumers, small businesses, and large enterprises globally.

James discussed the company’s strategic investment in Canada, emphasizing the Gravity Zone platform, a cloud-native security solution. He introduced the newly launched Phaser product, which aims to enhance proactive risk management and minimize attack surfaces. He also detailed the MSP channel strategy, highlighting the platform’s single console and agent capabilities that facilitate hybrid management options. He also explained the billing model for MSPs, which is based on usage rather than the amount loaded in their console, reinforcing Bitdefender’s commitment to innovation and partner support.