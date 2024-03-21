Channel Expert Mel Reyes will be addressing the logistical challenges faced by security teams and MSPs in the cybersecurity space, emphasizing the importance of addressing compliance, AI, and nation state threats, and guiding MSPs through industry challenges.

Do not miss these two great events combining content and golfing!

Houston,TX, April 8th: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem-summit-cdes-top-golf-houston/

Jacksonville, FL, April 11th: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem-summit-cdes-topgolf/