Dan Bowman, Channel Account Manager at Mimecast

Dan discussed the company’s recent developments, including the acquisition of Code 42 and the introduction of a human risk management platform. He emphasized the importance of their new Toronto office as a commitment to the Canadian market and support for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Dan outlined that Mimecast’s solutions are designed to automate the detection and response to incidents, which is essential for damage mitigation. He noted that recent acquisitions strengthen their portfolio, especially in insider threat protection, and conveyed that Mimecast is adapting to the complexities of human risk in organizations while continuing to prioritize email security.

More information about their recent office opening in Canada can be found here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/mimecast-opens-its-first-canadian-office/