Granite Telecommunications, a $1.85 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced that it has doubled down on the indirect sales channel, expanding its channel team and growing its VAR Partner Program with strategic distributor relationships.

“While many technology companies are laying off employees and underfunding their channels, Granite is investing more resources into its partner program,” said Charlie Pagliazzo, Vice President of Channels at Granite. “We’ve added channel pros and team members to improve the partner experience and growing alternate routes to market with new partner types.”

Expanded Channel Team

Over the last six months, Granite Channels has added many new professionals to its team. Granite Channels also expanded its year-old VAR Partner Program to support VARs through their preferred distributors, including ScanSource, TD-Synnex, Ingram and Jenne.

Launched in April 2022, Granite’s VAR Partner Program empowers VARs to deliver transformational technologies at scale by leveraging Granite’s operational platform – project management, provisioning, implementation, customer service, managed services and billing.

For more information about Granite Channels or to become a Granite Partner, visit www.granitechannels.com.