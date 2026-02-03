Mike Day, VP of Partner Sales at GoTo, explored the critical evolution of the modern channel partner. Driven by new technologies and a total shift in buyer expectations, the channel is evolving faster than ever. To thrive, partners must move beyond traditional sales models to become “Experience Architects”—specialists who design connected solutions that seamlessly bring together technology, processes, and people. In this environment, agility is the ultimate competitive advantage, favoring those who can experiment and innovate in real time to stay ahead of rapid market changes.

Mike highlighted several pillars defining this new “channel playbook”:

The Buyer-Driven Shift: Modern buyers are dictating not just what is sold, but how and when they collaborate. This has led to a pivot toward pay-for-performance models, where clients demand faster ROI and immediate, measurable value over long-term, vague implementation cycles.

The Trust Paradox & AI Integration: While AI and automation are opening doors to predictive insights and proactive support, they also contribute to "AI fatigue." Despite the power of advanced virtual tools, in-person engagement remains the gold standard for building the long-term trust required to navigate complex UCaaS and IT support integrations.

Security-by-Design: With MSPs now integrating AI and automation at every level, security is no longer an "add-on." Mike underscored a security-first mandate in product development to protect against the increasingly sophisticated threats facing the 2026 enterprise.

It is clear that the dominant players will be those who verticalize their portfolios—specifically within sectors like healthcare, automotive, and retail. By acting as guided consultants rather than hardware vendors, partners can cut through the noise of shifting trends and become indispensable to their clients’ operational success.

