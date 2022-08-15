Julian Lee recently interviewed Chris Piche, CEO and Founder of Smarter AI, a platform that enables any camera network with precision AI for trusted data and decision making.

The company has recently finished their series A with a whopping 30 million with help from founders/management and investors since launching in 2020. The funding is being used for R&D / product development for smart cities, business expansion into the fleet/telematics market and expansion – they are announcing the next two office openings in Kiev and Geneva.

The AI company takes pride in creating technology for vehicles with safety as the number one priority. The company is known for its top-of-the-line precision-based cameras along with unique AI-based solutions to predict patterns by utilizing datasets and driver behavior. Smarter AI’s dash cam features precision Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) to provide drivers with trusted data to make accurate decisions.

Learn more at www.smarterai.camera