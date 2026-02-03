Ricoh announced the acquisition of ET Group, this strategic acquisition by Ricoh Canada Inc. accelerates Ricoh’s expansion into high‑growth digital services, strengthens its position as a leading provider of end‑to‑end workplace experience solutions in Canada, and reinforces its global strategy to support an evolving workplace environment.

By integrating ET Group’s audiovisual (AV) engineering expertise and long‑standing reputation for designing, delivering and supporting enterprise-wide collaboration environments — particularly within government and other highly regulated sectors — Ricoh further enhances its ability to provide scalable, technology‑driven workplace solutions across Canada.

Advancing Ricoh’s Digital Services Strategy

“Businesses today need secure, seamless, and intelligent workplaces that empower people to collaborate from anywhere,” said Meagan Moody, Country Manager, Ricoh Canada Inc. “ET Group’s proven AV expertise, innovative service model, and deep customer trust are a perfect complement to Ricoh’s digital services portfolio. Together, we can expand our impact and bring new value to organizations navigating increasingly complex workplace needs.”

This strategic investment expands Ricoh’s digital workplace capabilities with:

Enterprise grade AV design, integration, and support

Hybrid meeting and collaboration solutions

Managed digital workplace services

Workplace experience and on-site staffing services

The acquisition formalizes and expands the existing partnership between Ricoh and ET Group, which will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ricoh Canada.

“Joining Ricoh allows us to scale our impact while staying true to the culture and values that define ET Group,” said Ahmed Ameen, Chief Operating Officer, ET Group. “Our shared commitment to empowering and supporting our people, as well as our focus on enabling more effective ways of working, opens exciting opportunities for meaningful growth.”

Building a Stronger Service Network for Public‑ and Private‑Sector Organizations

ET Group brings a highly skilled team of AV engineers, designers, project managers, and support specialists trusted by major corporations, government agencies, and judicial systems. Its expertise in secure, resilient environments complements Ricoh’s footprint with Canada’s large enterprises and public institutions.

Customers will benefit from a more comprehensive service ecosystem that now integrates: