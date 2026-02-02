MSP veterans Mit Patel and Raja Pagadala introduced their company, Assurix, a continuous certification platform designed to fix the “Wild West” of the MSP landscape. Having both exited successful MSPs, they identified a critical trust gap: while many providers claim to be secure, industry-standard certifications like ISO 27001 are often point-in-time validations that can be gamed or ignored for the other 364 days of the year. Assurix solves this by moving from “promises to proof,” utilizing a platform that integrates directly with an MSP’s technical stack (RMM, PSA, and security tools) via APIs to provide live, continuous validation of 68 specific security and operational maturity controls.

The initiative aims to raise the industry bar by rewarding “good” MSPs with a trust mark that has actual teeth; if a provider falls out of compliance, they have 30 days to remediate before their certification is suspended. Beyond technical validation, Assurix is building a broader ecosystem by partnering with major insurance carriers to offer premium discounts of up to 25% for certified members, proving that lower risk translates directly to financial value. For the SME and SMB market, this framework offers a much-needed “trust signature,” making it easier for business owners to differentiate between high-quality providers and those cutting corners.