Forescout Technologies is announcing a new SaaS Operational Technologies (OT) security solution that will help solve this problem and will be offered through Forescout’s channel partners as well. It is the first security solution that allows organizations to secure complex, heterogeneous OT, IoT/IoMT, and IT environments whether they are fully in cloud, completely air-gapped, or hybrid.

In this interview, Christina Hoefer, Vice President of Global OT, IOT and Vertical Strategy at Forescout, talked about the vulnerabilities of inexpensive IoT devices, which often lack robust security features, making them prime targets for exploitation, highlighting the risks posed by outdated devices that are no longer monitored or patched, leading to significant security gaps.

She addressed the importance of assessing device behavior and connectivity to mitigate risks, noting that the consequences of device failure can be more severe than cyber threats, while also also acknowledging the significance of insider threats, advocating for comprehensive security strategies that encompass both external and internal risks.