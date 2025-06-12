Guest: MacKenzie Brown, VP of Adversary Pursuit Group, Blackpoint, a cybersecurity company that specializes in providing Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services

MacKenzie talked about Blackpoint’s operations and the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, particularly for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). She emphasized the critical role of proactive threat intelligence and her adversary pursuit group in identifying and analyzing emerging threats, and the use of CompassOne as a tool to unify security measures for MSPs, who are now more inclined to prioritize security in their client relationships.

She also addressed the rise of fake CAPTCHA attacks and pre-ransomware threats, particularly in sectors with legacy technology, underscoring the need for dedicated security teams and comprehensive strategies to mitigate risks.