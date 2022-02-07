January 28 was Data Privacy Day.

Our data-sharing habits have evolved rapidly over the past few years as we battle the pandemic. While some adopted data hibernation, the majority shed inhibitions to share personal information – especially around their health and well-being. To keep up with fast changing customer needs, businesses started collecting more data than they ever did. Governments started to seek and disseminate data around public health, vaccinations, infrastructural readiness, and more.

This has made data privacy take centerstage, as hackers become more sophisticated in leveraging the criticality of data in keeping businesses and essential services operational. Rightfully so, data privacy also emerged as one of the primary tech trends in Deloitte’s 2022 Top Tech Trends Report.

Listen to our chat with Noemi Chanda, Deloitte Canada’s expert in data protection and privacy.