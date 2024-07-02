Interview with Jason Sumpter, Senior Director of Product Management, and Joel Vinocur, Director of Channel – Americas, of ZeroFox

Organizations are tasked with managing a never-ending list of potential weak spots resulting from hybrid work, digital transformation, complex supply chains and more, while security teams struggle with how to prioritize issues and allocate resources. Alarmingly, 69% of organizations have experienced a cyber-attack because of an unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed internet-facing asset.

To reduce exposures and help organizations secure their digital footprint, ZeroFox announced a new External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solution.

During this interview, they covered topics such as the evolving landscape of cyber threats, the impact of AI on threat actor tactics, and the significance of monitoring diverse sources of information. They also discussed the challenges of the cybersecurity landscape, highlighting the shortage of practitioners to meet the growing threat landscape and the increasing sophistication of threat actors.