On February 3rd, 2022, we announced the winners of the Reseller Choice Awards for 2021.
For the past 15 years we have been surveying the entire Canadian channel to get their vote for the best vendors and distributors. Today, it’s the biggest survey in the country and largest and dare we say the most important recognition award for the channel teams of vendors and distributors.
When partners vote for you, it sends a clear message that they believe you are doing a great job. Actually, if your company name appears on this list, it means that your partners are voting for you! Depending on how you rank, it determines how many partners voted for you. It is a popularity contest. Most votes win.
The voting patterns over the past 15 years are quite interesting to see. Partners voting can fluctuate year over year, by region and even by area code. Knowing your weak spots can help you step up your efforts to better serve the channel partners in those areas.
If your job involves the channel or you want to know how to improve your game, then attend our upcoming Channel Manager Summit on February 17th, 2022 (in-person and virtual options). This is our 10th anniversary doing this event where we bring together an A-TEAM of channel experts and partners to give you deep insights on what to do and answer your questions. The mission is to share knowledge so we can help make the channel better! This is a DO NOT MISS event for everyone who is responsible for developing a channel partner ecosystem because it’s impossible to not find a few golden nuggets to help you up your game! At least it will help you to validate your current plan. See https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channel-manager-summit-2022-10th-year/
What you do and how you leverage your Reseller Choice Award win is up to you. At the very least, award winners should thank their partners who voted for them. We thank all those who showed up to receive the award recognition and say a few words to the channel community.
The winners of the 7 X $200 gift certificates are Jamie L., Dominic L., Ryan F., Iain M., Oeloff D., Kevin P., and Jamie C. We thank them and everyone who took the time to vote. This is a cool reward to show our appreciation. We said it many times but it’s very important to vote to have your voice heard because it encourages the vendors and distributors who already serve your needs best and sends a strong message to the others to step up! The bottom line is you want them to serve you better year over year and this is an easy way to do this, once per year. Please vote again next year – watch www.choiceawards.ca for when voting is reopened on November 1 st, 2022!
This year, we offered awards in 68 categories. Over 600 vendors were nominated. Every year we adjust the categories based on the latest market trends. Your feedback about what categories you want to see is vital in our selection so please share your thoughts as soon as possible at [email protected].
We will dig into most of the categories deeper over the coming month to share some deeper insights and bring some extended interviews with the winners.
Here are the winners and runner ups in the 2021 Reseller Choice Awards:
All votes from partners in the USA were filtered towards our US rankings. At this time we do NOT offer the actual awards to the winners but it is coming soon. We do not have any real reason to not do the USA version as we already have thousands of channel partners in the US, except that we are a little busy. For now, we do engage with vendors and distributors if they would like to know more about the survey and ranking. More on this coming soon.
You can watch the full recording below.
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Reseller Choice Awards!
Top 10 Cloud Vendors were:
Women In Tech awards:
The winner of the $500 cash grand prize will be awarded during the gala dinner to be held in Toronto at a later date.
A special thanks to all our sponsors….
Again, congratulations to all of the 2021 Winners! The next awards gala will be on February 2nd, 2023 (save the date).
