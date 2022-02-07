On February 3rd, 2022, we announced the winners of the Reseller Choice Awards for 2021.

For the past 15 years we have been surveying the entire Canadian channel to get their vote for the best vendors and distributors. Today, it’s the biggest survey in the country and largest and dare we say the most important recognition award for the channel teams of vendors and distributors.

When partners vote for you, it sends a clear message that they believe you are doing a great job. Actually, if your company name appears on this list, it means that your partners are voting for you! Depending on how you rank, it determines how many partners voted for you. It is a popularity contest. Most votes win.

The voting patterns over the past 15 years are quite interesting to see. Partners voting can fluctuate year over year, by region and even by area code. Knowing your weak spots can help you step up your efforts to better serve the channel partners in those areas.

What you do and how you leverage your Reseller Choice Award win is up to you. At the very least, award winners should thank their partners who voted for them. We thank all those who showed up to receive the award recognition and say a few words to the channel community.

The winners of the 7 X $200 gift certificates are Jamie L., Dominic L., Ryan F., Iain M., Oeloff D., Kevin P., and Jamie C. We thank them and everyone who took the time to vote. This is a cool reward to show our appreciation. We said it many times but it’s very important to vote to have your voice heard because it encourages the vendors and distributors who already serve your needs best and sends a strong message to the others to step up! The bottom line is you want them to serve you better year over year and this is an easy way to do this, once per year. Please vote again next year – watch www.choiceawards.ca for when voting is reopened on November 1 st, 2022!

This year, we offered awards in 68 categories. Over 600 vendors were nominated. Every year we adjust the categories based on the latest market trends. Your feedback about what categories you want to see is vital in our selection so please share your thoughts as soon as possible at [email protected].

Here are the winners and runner ups in the 2021 Reseller Choice Awards:

All votes from partners in the USA were filtered towards our US rankings. At this time we do NOT offer the actual awards to the winners but it is coming soon. We do not have any real reason to not do the USA version as we already have thousands of channel partners in the US, except that we are a little busy. For now, we do engage with vendors and distributors if they would like to know more about the survey and ranking. More on this coming soon.

Best Of Category Name First Place Second Place Third Place Best AI Application Google

Deep Sentinel Ivanti Best Anti-Spam BitDefender ESET Microsoft Best Anti-Virus ESET BitDefender SentinelOne Best Big Data Solution Microsoft SAP DellEMC Best Broad-Based Distributor TD Synnex

Ingram Micro D&H Best Business Notebook Lenovo

HP Dell Best Business Printer HP Lexmark – Xerox Brother Best Business Projector Epson InFocus Samsung Best Business Router Cisco Datto Fortinet Best Business Workstation Lenovo HP Dell Best Channel Chief Brad Schow – Connectwise Rob Rae – Datto Claude Reeves – VMWare Best Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery Datto ITCloud.ca Veeam Best Cloud Platform Sherweb Datto ITCloud.ca Best Cloud Storage Datto ITCloud.ca Microsoft Best Cloud/SaaS Distributor ITCloud.ca Sherweb Pax 8 – Ingram Micro Best Collaboration Tool Microsoft

Google Datto Best Computer Display ViewSonic Samsung LG Best Consumer Notebook Lenovo Dell HP Best CRM Datto Microsoft Connectwise Best Customer Service (Distributor) ITCloud.ca Sherweb TD Synnex Best Data Centre Microsoft AWS Equinix Best Digital Document Management Microsoft

Adobe Atlassian Best Emerging Vendor Datalogic Huntress Labs Cradlepoint Best Endpoint Security ESET BitDefender SentinelOne Best ERP Microsoft Connectwise SAP Best Financial Management Quickbooks Intuit Microsoft Sage Best Firewall Fortinet Cisco WatchGuard Best Gaming Desktop Dell Asus MSI Best Interactive Digital Display Samsung ViewSonic Lenovo Best IoT Solution Microsoft Cisco Google Best IT Assessment Tool Datto

WatchGuard RapidFire Tools Best Label Printer Zebra Dymo Brother Best Mesh Wifi System Datto Ubiquiti Networks Cisco Best Mobile Device Management Datto Microsoft Sophos Best Mobile Scanner PFU (Fujitsu) Datalogic Epson Best Multi-Function Printer HP Brother Lexmark Best NAS Datto QNAP Synology Best Network Operation Centre (NOC) ConnectWise

Solarwinds ServiceNow Best Online Channel News Media E-Channelnews CDN CRN Best Overall Vendor Datto Lenovo Microsoft Best Password Management Lastpass by LogMeIn

Kaseya Keepass Best Portable Projector Epson

Samsung BenQ Best Portable Storage WD Seagate Samsung Best POS Vendor Datalogic Lenovo HP Best Print Managed Services HP

Xerox Brother Best Product Support (Distributor) ITCloud.ca Sherweb TD Synnex Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Datto Connectwise Solarwinds Best Remote Work Solution Datto Microsoft Sherweb Best SAN HPE Dell Lenovo Best Scanner PFU (Fujitsu) Datalogic HP Best SD-WAN Fortinet Cisco Barracuda Best Security Operation Centre (SOC) Fortinet Connectwise ESET Best Security Vendor Sophos Fortinet ESET Best Server Dell HPE Lenovo Best Service Automation (PSA) Datto Connectwise N-Able/Solarwinds Best SMB/Enterprise Network Switch Cisco Datto HPE Best SOHO Router Fortinet Datto TP-LINK Best Specialty Distributor (Non-Cloud) D&H Bluestar Arrow Best SSD Samsung Kingston WD Best Tablet Apple Microsoft Samsung Best Telephony (VOIP) Microsoft

Cisco Yealink Best UPS Battery Backup Eaton Schneider Cyberpower Best Vendor Channel Program Datto Lenovo Microsoft Best Ongoing Support During Pandemic ITCloud.ca

Datto Sherweb Best Virtual Event Datto ITCloud.ca Sherweb Best Virtualization Software VMWare Microsoft Veeam

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Reseller Choice Awards!

Top 10 Cloud Vendors were:

1. Microsoft

2. VMWare

3. Datto

4. ITCloud

5. Sherweb

6. AWS



7. Google

8. Barracuda



9. Salesforce

10. Citrix

Women In Tech awards:

Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy – Plugable



Carrie Green – Alt-Tech



Nancy Cepuran – Commerx

The winner of the $500 cash grand prize will be awarded during the gala dinner to be held in Toronto at a later date.

A special thanks to all our sponsors….

Again, congratulations to all of the 2021 Winners! The next awards gala will be on February 2nd, 2023 (save the date).

