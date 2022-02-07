On February 3rd, 2022, we announced the winners of the Reseller Choice Awards for 2021. 

For the past 15 years we have been surveying the entire Canadian channel to get their vote for the best vendors and distributors. Today, it’s the biggest survey in the country and largest and dare we say the most important recognition award for the channel teams of vendors and distributors.

Silence, camera, we roll!

When partners vote for you, it sends a clear message that they believe you are doing a great  job. Actually, if your company name appears on this list, it means that your partners are voting for you! Depending on how you rank, it determines how many partners voted for you. It is a popularity contest. Most votes win.

The voting patterns over the past 15 years are quite interesting to see. Partners voting can fluctuate year over year, by region and even by area code. Knowing your weak spots can help you step up your efforts to better serve the channel partners in those areas.

If your job involves the channel or you want to know how to improve your game, then attend our upcoming Channel Manager Summit on February 17th, 2022 (in-person and virtual options). This is our 10th anniversary doing this event where we bring together an A-TEAM of channel experts and partners to give you deep insights on what to do and answer your questions. The mission is to share knowledge so we can help make the channel better! This is a DO NOT MISS event for everyone who is responsible for developing a channel partner ecosystem because it's impossible to not find a few golden nuggets to help you up your game! At least it will help you to validate your current plan.

What you do and how you leverage your Reseller Choice Award win is up to you. At the very least, award winners should thank their partners who voted for them. We thank all those who showed up to receive the award recognition and say a few words to the channel community.

The winners of the 7 X $200 gift certificates are Jamie L., Dominic L., Ryan F., Iain M., Oeloff D., Kevin P., and Jamie C. We thank them and everyone who took the time to vote. This is a cool reward to show our appreciation. We said it many times but it’s very important to vote to have your voice heard because it encourages the vendors and distributors who already serve your needs best and sends a strong message to the others to step up! The bottom line is you want them to serve you better year over year and this is an easy way to do this, once per year. Please vote again next year – watch www.choiceawards.ca for when voting is reopened on November 1 st, 2022!

This year, we offered awards in 68 categories. Over 600 vendors were nominated. Every year we adjust the categories based on the latest market trends. Your feedback about what categories you want to see is vital in our selection so please share your thoughts as soon as possible at [email protected].

We will dig into most of the categories deeper over the coming month to share some deeper insights and bring some extended interviews with the winners. 

Here are the winners and runner ups in the 2021 Reseller Choice Awards: 

All votes from partners in the USA were filtered towards our US rankings. At this time we do NOT offer the actual awards to the winners but it is coming soon. We do not have any real reason to not do the USA version as we already have thousands of channel partners in the US, except that we are a little busy. For now, we do engage with vendors and distributors if they would like to know more about the survey and ranking. More on this coming soon.

Natalie Benitah, Microsoft

You can watch the full recording below.

 
Best Of Category Name First Place Second Place Third Place
Best AI Application Google
 Deep Sentinel Ivanti
Best Anti-Spam BitDefender ESET Microsoft
Best Anti-Virus ESET BitDefender SentinelOne
Best Big Data Solution Microsoft SAP DellEMC
Best Broad-Based Distributor TD Synnex
 Ingram Micro D&H
Best Business Notebook Lenovo
 HP Dell
Best Business Printer HP Lexmark – Xerox Brother
Best Business Projector Epson InFocus Samsung
Best Business Router Cisco Datto Fortinet
Best Business Workstation Lenovo HP Dell
Best Channel Chief Brad Schow – Connectwise Rob Rae – Datto Claude Reeves – VMWare
Best Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery Datto ITCloud.ca Veeam
Best Cloud Platform Sherweb Datto ITCloud.ca
Best Cloud Storage Datto ITCloud.ca Microsoft
Best Cloud/SaaS Distributor ITCloud.ca Sherweb Pax 8 – Ingram Micro
Best Collaboration Tool Microsoft
 Google Datto
Best Computer Display ViewSonic Samsung LG
Best Consumer Notebook Lenovo Dell HP
Best CRM Datto Microsoft Connectwise
Best Customer Service (Distributor) ITCloud.ca Sherweb TD Synnex
Best Data Centre Microsoft AWS Equinix
Best Digital Document Management Microsoft
 Adobe Atlassian
Best Emerging Vendor Datalogic Huntress Labs Cradlepoint
Best Endpoint Security ESET BitDefender SentinelOne
Best ERP Microsoft Connectwise SAP
Best Financial Management Quickbooks Intuit Microsoft Sage
Best Firewall Fortinet Cisco WatchGuard
Best Gaming Desktop Dell Asus MSI
Best Interactive Digital Display Samsung ViewSonic Lenovo
Best IoT Solution Microsoft Cisco Google
Best IT Assessment Tool Datto
 WatchGuard RapidFire Tools
Best Label Printer Zebra Dymo Brother
Best Mesh Wifi System Datto Ubiquiti Networks Cisco
Best Mobile Device Management Datto Microsoft Sophos
Best Mobile Scanner PFU (Fujitsu) Datalogic Epson
Best Multi-Function Printer HP Brother Lexmark
Best NAS Datto QNAP Synology
Best Network Operation Centre (NOC) ConnectWise
 Solarwinds ServiceNow
Best Online Channel News Media E-Channelnews CDN CRN
Best Overall Vendor Datto Lenovo Microsoft
Best Password Management Lastpass by LogMeIn
 Kaseya Keepass
Best Portable Projector Epson
 Samsung BenQ
Best Portable Storage WD Seagate Samsung
Best POS Vendor Datalogic Lenovo HP
Best Print Managed Services HP
 Xerox Brother
Best Product Support (Distributor) ITCloud.ca Sherweb TD Synnex
Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Datto Connectwise Solarwinds
Best Remote Work Solution Datto Microsoft Sherweb
Best SAN HPE Dell Lenovo
Best Scanner PFU (Fujitsu) Datalogic HP
Best SD-WAN Fortinet Cisco Barracuda
Best Security Operation Centre (SOC) Fortinet Connectwise ESET
Best Security Vendor Sophos Fortinet ESET
Best Server Dell HPE Lenovo
Best Service Automation (PSA) Datto Connectwise N-Able/Solarwinds
Best SMB/Enterprise Network Switch Cisco Datto HPE
Best SOHO Router Fortinet Datto TP-LINK
Best Specialty Distributor (Non-Cloud) D&H Bluestar Arrow
Best SSD Samsung Kingston WD
Best Tablet Apple Microsoft Samsung
Best Telephony (VOIP) Microsoft
 Cisco Yealink
Best UPS Battery Backup Eaton Schneider Cyberpower
Best Vendor Channel Program Datto Lenovo Microsoft
Best Ongoing Support During Pandemic ITCloud.ca
 Datto Sherweb
Best Virtual Event Datto ITCloud.ca Sherweb
Best Virtualization Software VMWare   Microsoft Veeam

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Reseller Choice Awards!

Top 10 Cloud Vendors were:

ITCloud, Datto and VMWare
 
1. Microsoft
2. VMWare
3. Datto
4. ITCloud
5. Sherweb
6. AWS
7. Google
8. Barracuda
9. Salesforce
10. Citrix

 

Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy – Plugable

Women In Tech awards:

Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy – Plugable
Carrie Green – Alt-Tech
Nancy Cepuran – Commerx

The winner of the $500 cash grand prize will be awarded during the gala dinner to be held in Toronto at a later date.

A special thanks to all our sponsors….

Again, congratulations to all of the 2021 Winners! The next awards gala will be on February 2nd, 2023 (save the date).

Remember to subscribe to www.e-channelnews.com to keep updated!

