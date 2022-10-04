CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security training platform, announced the company has released a new Interactive Learning Kit to better prepare employees and organizations against the threat of malicious cyberattacks as Cybersecurity Awareness Month becomes the focus of discussion for October, 2022.

For over 19 years, Cybersecurity Awareness Month has continued to gain attention as the threat of cyberattacks has only multiplied since its inception. Established by the President of the United States and Congress, the month of vigilance was founded to help individuals protect themselves and their organizations as threats to technology and confidential data become more commonplace. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) lead a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise cybersecurity awareness nationally and internationally.

This year’s campaign theme — “See Yourself in Cyber” — demonstrates that while cybersecurity may seem like a complex subject, ultimately, it’s really all about people. This October will focus on the “people” part of cybersecurity, providing information and resources to help educate CISA partners and the public, and ensure all individuals and organizations make smart decisions whether on the job, at home or at school – now and in the future.

In alliance with participating organizations dedicated to furthering cybersecurity resources, CybeReady has developed resources and communications for organizations to talk to their employees about staying safe online. As part of this effort, the company is releasing an Interactive Learning Kit which includes presentations, digital posters, and short awareness bites to share with employees via email. All provided materials are designed to prompt employees to find their “work personas,” and then take a short journey to understand the risks and practices unique to their persona’s daily routine and characteristics. This helps to zero in on risks that are more common with certain professional roles and behaviors. For example, four typical employee personas may include those who:

1. Receive dozens of emails a day

2. Work primarily with customers

3. Enjoy working in public places

4. Handle money transactions

Naturally, one employee may find that they have more than one persona, where they can then track two journeys to identify common challenges and risks they’re facing. This leads to a path for them on how to mitigate any issues that surface.

“CISOs are so busy these days, that many of them don’t have enough time to create dedicated content for the month ahead,” said Omer Taran, Co-founder and CTO at CybeReady. “This is exactly where we come in and provide a ready-to-send kit that invites every employee to find themselves in cyber and understand how small adjustments can make a big impact on cybersecurity risks.”

The Interactive Learning Kits are currently available in English. Additional languages will be made available throughout the month of October. The “Self-Led Journey” kits contain an instructional PDF and digital poster. CAB Bites (short newsletters for employees) are available for CybeReady customers only. The kits are available here: https://cybeready.com/awareness-month-2022.

Source: CybeReady