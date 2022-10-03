GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, announced major updates to its GoTo Partner Network, including a new GoTo Resolve offering designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) as well as streamlined sales and demand generation support for all partners with its new Partner Concierge Program. The offerings were designed specifically to address channel partners’ most pressing challenges, empowering organizations to streamline setup and day-to-day operations, grow their business, and securely serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

GoTo Resolve for MSPs allows Managed Service Providers to meet the evolving needs of today’s SMBs with frictionless, fast, and flexible support, without the hefty price tag. The solution provides MSP-specific account administration and reporting features, Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations, and modern Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) capabilities, all with GoTo’s best-in-class remote support tools to easily support and troubleshoot clients’ IT assets. GoTo Resolve for MSPs is also backed up by a first-of-its-kind zero trust security architecture within an RMM solution, safeguarding MSPs and their customers from increasingly prevalent software supply chain attacks.

“We are excited to enable MSPs in the GoTo Resolve platform today not just as another vendor but a strategic business partner,” said Michael Day, Vice President of Global Partner Sales at GoTo. “We designed the specialized offering based on feedback from our MSP partners, providing them with all the tools they need to simplify workloads and streamline the support experience for customers. This will be a huge vector of growth for us in the coming years and we are eager to bring some much-needed functionality and support to the market.”

To learn more about GoTo Resolve for MSPs and sign up for early access, visit www.goto.com/it-management/resolve/msp