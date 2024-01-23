Andy Hill, Executive Vice President of Nexsan, talked about the company’s focus on engineering reliability and disruptive products in the data center space. He delved into the exponential growth of data and the additional challenges posed by cybersecurity threats, power and cooling issues, geopolitical events, and environmental impact. He also outlined Nexsan’s three lines of business offerings, including dense, highly reliable block storage devices, a unified storage platform, and a highly secure data vault offering.

He stressed the importance of a channel program and its fundamental role in the company’s operations. The complexities and costs associated with cloud migration, as well as the growing concerns around data sovereignty and privacy regulations, were highlighted. The shift towards multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions was also discussed.

The company recently introduced the Unity NV6000, a unified storage system with built-in immutable snapshots, Amazon S3 support and enhanced disk-to-disk backup capabilities that are ideally suited for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Tailored to meet the demands of modern IT environments, Unity NV6000 excels in consolidating SAN and NAS workloads while simplifying storage infrastructure management. Its adaptability, reliability, data protection, scalability and streamlined management ensure organizations are positioned for long-term success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Nexsan’s newest offering provides built-in security, compliance and ransomware protection through its immutable volume and file system snapshot feature, which provides a robust defense to any accidental or malicious alterations. Additionally, Unity NV6000 provides high availability with its dual-active controllers to enhance data redundancy, reducing the risk of disruptive downtime and ensuring uninterrupted business operations.

Find out more at www.nexsan.com