Irvin Shillingford, Regional Manager for Northern Europe at Hornetsecurity recently spoke to Julian, about Hornetsecurity’s recent award win at the Reseller Choice Awards for Britain. He expressed appreciation for the recognition from MSPs and emphasized the company’s strong partner community. The conversation provided an overview of Hornetsecurity as a global provider of cloud-based security solutions, particularly for Microsoft 365 environments, and delved into the company’s channel program, highlighting its commitment to supporting partner development.