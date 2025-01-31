Dashlane’s SVP of Sales, Jeff Cozzaglio, described the company as a leading password management solution that serves over 24,000 organizations and millions of individual users. He highlighted Dashlane’s evolution from a B2C service to a business-oriented solution, addressing the challenges of password management, particularly the prevalence of weak passwords, and emphasizing Dashlane’s unique insights into users’ password health.

Jeff elaborated on the benefits of Credential Risk Detection and nudges, which help organizations identify users with weak or compromised passwords and encourage better practices. He noted the ease of integrating Dashlane’s technology with existing systems, contrasting personal password managers with the scalability and policy enforcement required for larger organizations.

The company recently launched a new, tiered partner program. As compromised credentials remain the #1 cause of data breaches, the program empowers resellers to proactively address and mitigate the critical challenge of credential-based threats, alongside generating new revenue streams + access to competitive incentives.