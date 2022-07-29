We recently sat down for an interview with Vinay Samuel, Founder of Zetaris, an Australian-based data virtualization software producer. The company is expanding into the U.S. and aggressively growing its channel program to accomplish this goal. This expanded footprint includes the relocation of its founder to the Bay Area of California and a hiring spree to ramp up its channel program throughout North America.

The Zetaris channel partners are crucial to the organization’s long-term goals and success.

Zetaris’ cloud data fabric technology provides a single application programming interface (API) for instantly connecting and analyzing data, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Its key differentiator from other data analytics solutions is its capacity to build governed, federated queries with in-built security. The networked data platform continues gaining traction and continues successful rounds of fundraising to accommodate its growth strategy.

Zetaris connects to existing data sources without moving, ingesting or duplicating data. While other data aggregators take a data lake approach, Zetaris’ allows users to only integrate specific data points (without requiring an organization to collect or house all data), which speeds up time-to-insight, eliminates data redundancy and creates a single, unified view of your data.

Zetaris’ Networked Data Platform is an analytical engine powered by an organization’s existing data infrastructure. It connects to all the disparate data sources, ingesting metadata to create a virtual schema, reinforcing data security, and optimizing and accelerating query performance.

In a nutshell, big data projects are quicker, smarter, less error-prone and more efficient with Zetaris.

Find out more at www.zetaris.com