Beyond Identity recently announced the launch of its new channel program. Beyond Identity’s new global channel program will drive partner growth, open new revenue streams, and offer high rewards through a three-tier structure.

Joel Vinocur, recently appointed Senior Director of Channels at Beyond Identity, discussed the revitalization of Beyond Identity’s partner program, focusing on the strategic approach to various partnership types, including resellers, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Joel highlighted the company’s commitment to zero-trust authentication, which aims to eliminate identity-based attacks by binding authentication to specific devices and utilizing biometrics. He underscored the complexity of identity management and the necessity of preventing unauthorized access, as well as the increased emphasis on channel partnerships to enhance market competitiveness.

He also described the enhancements to the partner program, including increased marketing funds, discounts, and a structured three-tier system to foster collaboration. Ideal partners are expected to have a strong technical background in cybersecurity and a commitment to long-term relationships. The discussion also touched on the critical role of device-bound identity verification for MSPs, with Joel providing insights on how these solutions can mitigate security risks.