Corero Network Security, the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, unveiled its “partner-first” go-to-market strategy and enhanced partner program. Effective October 1, all new Corero business globally will be sold in collaboration with its channel partners.

Today, the majority of Corero new business is conducted with partners. The next stage in the go-to-market strategy will focus on investing in strategic partnerships and driving Corero’s growth plans through them.

“Our partnerships play an integral role in our success, and we are committed to investing in these relationships,” said Tanya Alfonso, Chief Revenue Officer at Corero Network Security. “Partners will enjoy high satisfaction and recurring revenue. Working hand in hand, we can accelerate the momentum we are seeing today.”

Incorporating partner feedback, Corero’s revamped partner program includes:

Turnkey marketing campaigns for lead generation

Simplified two-tiered program with clear partner deal discounts

New partner portal with enhanced collaboration on leads and opportunities

Corero subject matter expert sales support

To learn more or become a partner, visit www.corero.com/partners.