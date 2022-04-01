AnyDesk, a leading provider of remote desktop solutions, launched its new global channel partner program today to strengthen and expand its worldwide partner network. The program is specifically designed to meet the needs of partners and has been developed in close consultation with distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers and general companies that work with AnyDesk to market and sell its products.

AnyDesk has significantly invested in this new program, primarily to provide competitive incentives, tools, and trainings to its partners, and has expanded channel account management across APAC, EMEA and the Americas. The partner program was developed by Hugo Silva, AnyDesk’s Global Director Channel Sales, who came on board in July 2021.

“This new approach is an exciting way forward,” said Silva. “As the remote access market and customer demands are changing rapidly, the new program is focusing on long lasting and fair partnerships between AnyDesk and its current and future partners. The Channel and Partner business is a strategic pillar of our growth plan. We are now embarking on the first stage of transforming the channel business as we all know it.”

Partners will be empowered to expand their technical competencies and integrate AnyDesk into their product portfolio-enabling more opportunities to win new business, increase profitability by expanding their service catalogue and accelerating time-to-market for AnyDesk solutions.

For Holger Friesz, Vice President of Commercial at AnyDesk, the partner program reflects one of the fundamental building blocks of the company’s own philosophy: Simplicity-as-a-Service. “It is in our DNA to offer a product that is as simple as possible for our customers. This holds true for the end user, who is able to intuitively navigate the application, as well as for our customers during installation and implementation,” he says. “Software-as-a-Service means satisfying our customers every day. Our partner network will allow us to deliver service excellence to our customers globally, increasing customer value and success.”

The partner page can be accessed here: https://anydesk.com/en/partners