StorPool Storage is a primary data storage platform designed for modern, large-scale cloud infrastructure. The platform delivers the speed, agility, scalability, and price/performance required by modern applications and business demands. StorPool customers are IT service providers building public, private and hybrid clouds – Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises and SaaS vendors. The StorPool Storage platform is a Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own server model. It combines software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems.

The company recently announced a new version of its primary storage platform, which introduces new capabilities and features including fast and efficient Erasure Coding, cloud management integration improvements and enhanced data efficiency- some of which have never been previously available from any block storage vendor.

