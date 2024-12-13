Mark Francetic, SVP Global Alliances at Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, discussed the evolution of its Saviynt Accelerate Partner Program. This program is specifically designed to empower their global partner ecosystem—including distribution, solution, service, and technology partners—by offering a clear roadmap through a structured program, with 87% of the company’s business conducted through these partnerships. Mark also touched on the challenges posed by the increasing number of identities, including machines and applications, and emphasized the need for organizations to transition from legacy systems to cloud-native solutions to comply with global regulations. He proposed a 90-day implementation timeline for new security measures, highlighting the urgency for companies to achieve a quick return on investment.