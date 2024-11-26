John Anthony Smith, CSO and Founder of Conversant Group, started his personal journey in the cybersecurity industry at age 14, with the significant influence of his uncle, a CIO, who mentored him from a young age. This mentorship experience shaped John’s career and underscored the importance of guidance in professional development.

John then provided an overview of Conversant Group, detailing its structure as a family of companies focused on cybersecurity, including initiatives like Fenix24 for breach recovery and Athena7 for vulnerability assessments. He pointed out the alarming statistic that 80-92% of backups fail after breaches, introducing the Securitas SUMMA methodology to ensure backup usability and recoverability. He reiterated the necessity for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to bolster their cybersecurity skills, stressing that many organizations do not enhance their defenses post-breach.