Ido Shlomo, Co-Founder & CTO of Token Security shared insights from his transition from military cybersecurity to founding his company, emphasizing the growing challenge of securing non-human identities in an era of increasing automation and machine-to-machine communication. He underscored the need for organizations to adapt their security strategies to address the significant number of machine identities, which often outnumber human identities.

The conversation also touched on the shared responsibility of users and technology companies in maintaining data security, pointing out the prevalence of weak passwords among employees. Ido discussed the necessity for a new approach to instill consumer confidence in cybersecurity, stressing the importance of earning customer trust through quality service and education.