We recently sat down for an interview with Ingram Micro’s SVP, Go To Market, Bill Brandel to get an update on the company.

Julian Lee and Bill discussed the challenges faced by channel partners, including complexity, cybersecurity, compliance, and talent acquisition. They explored the potential of AI in driving insights and opportunities for partners and the financial strain caused by the shift to recurring models. The strategic priorities for Ingram being focused on embracing AI, hybrid cloud, and recurring revenue, Bill highlighted the importance of leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance partner capabilities and drive technology conversations.

Do not miss Ingram Micro’s One Event from November 6th through the 8th in Washington, D.C., bringing channel partners, vendors and industry thought leaders from every corner of the world together to explore the future of technology.

See Julian’s interview with Bill at Ingrm Micro’s ONE event in 2022: https://www.e-channelnews.com/interview-with-bill-brandel-at-ingram-micro-one-2022/