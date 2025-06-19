Guests: Urvish Badiani, VP Sales, and Jared Pangretic, SVP Sales Americas Pax8

Urvish and Jared talked about the PAX8 conference, which attracted 2,500 managed service providers (MSPs) and featured a notable Canadian presence. They introduced a new public storefront feature that enables partners to display their offerings to potential clients without requiring login access. They also highlighted advancements in AI that assist MSPs in managing subscriptions and identifying upsell opportunities, while emphasizing the importance of security services in the current market.