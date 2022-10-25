NEW YORK, October 25, 2022 — DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced Partner Pod, a brand new channel partner program for the digital agencies, consultants, and technology providers that make up DigitalOcean’s diverse global partner network. Specifically designed for companies that deliver tools and services that meet the particular needs of small businesses, the Partner Pod furthers DigitalOcean’s commitment to accelerating growth for startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“Small businesses represent a massive sector, yet are frequently overlooked and underserved by technology providers. Our goal is to connect these businesses with a broad, robust network of partners that are ready to help them succeed,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO at DigitalOcean. “In turn, our partners will be in a better position to grow their businesses. It’s a win-win.”

“DigitalOcean is a reliable global infrastructure partner with great security and speed,” said Lukas Hertig, SVP of Business Development at WebPros/Plesk. “They offer a true opportunity to help partners go from a generalist to a specialist and become a trusted partner of the SMB world.”

Through the Partner Pod, partners will have access to DigitalOcean’s suite of simple, cost-effective cloud products, technical support and training, co-marketing opportunities and marketing development funds. The program is structured with different levels that reflect different stages of partnership maturity and co-investment.

The Partner Pod empowers partners to forge their own path with DigitalOcean simply and predictably, with the flexibility to choose from three business tracks based on the partner’s specific goals and business model. The tracks include:

Advisory Partner: Consultants or eCommerce providers, for example, that advise customers on their IT products and services and refer DigitalOcean.

Consultants or eCommerce providers, for example, that advise customers on their IT products and services and refer DigitalOcean. Business Partner: Businesses like cloud aggregators or agencies that sell, add value to, host, manage or supply DigitalOcean solutions; managed hosting providers for SMBs and anything as a service (XaaS).

Businesses like cloud aggregators or agencies that sell, add value to, host, manage or supply DigitalOcean solutions; managed hosting providers for SMBs and anything as a service (XaaS). Technology Partner: Companies such as independent software vendors or developers that innovate, build, and integrate technology using DigitalOcean.

Partners also have their choice of sales rewards, from discount structures to referral fees to DigitalOcean credits. In addition, the new, easy-to-use Partner Pod portal will serve as a source of useful information and a channel for partners to connect and network with each other.

“We pride ourselves on adding a human touch to our partnerships and prioritize the long-term journey over the transaction,” said Jeff Seifert, VP of Partnerships at DigitalOcean. “We’re incredibly excited about the possibilities the Partner Pod opens up for our partners as we work towards our shared goal of driving growth for startups and SMBs.”

To learn more about the Partner Pod, visit http://www.digitalocean.com/channel-partners.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so builders can spend more time creating software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.