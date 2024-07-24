JumpCloud Inc. recently released the results of its Q3 2024 SME IT Trends Report, “Detours Ahead: How IT Navigates an Evolving World.” The seventh edition of the report provides new insights around the challenges and opportunities facing IT teams at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It covers topics such as:

Chase Doelling, Principal Strategist at JumpCloud, talked about the report findings, focusing on the impact of shadow IT and the growing emphasis on cybersecurity. He highlighted the challenges faced by organizations in managing shadow IT and the need for increased security measures. He also emphasized the importance of cybersecurity awareness and the evolving landscape of IT security.

Chase discussed the complexities of IT device sprawl, addressing the influence of factors such as remote work, IoT, and the increasing variety of devices used by employees. He underscored the importance of flexibility in accommodating employee device preferences and ensuring access to resources from anywhere.

The discussion then shifted to the evolving relationship between organizations and MSPs, noting the reliance on MSPs for security infrastructure and the need for MSPs to address clients’ security concerns. The speakers emphasized the significance of cybersecurity posture and the role of channel partners in the cybersecurity business, highlighting the increasing reliance on MSPs and the challenges faced by organizations in navigating the complex cybersecurity landscape. The conversation also touched on the survey results on AI adoption, indicating that while there is still strong optimism, there are concerns about the organization’s capability to adopt AI securely.