We recently spoke to Bill Brandel, Senior Vice President and Country Chief Executive, Canada at Ingram Micro. He spoke about the launch of Xvantage, which will transform the way partners do business with Ingram. The Xvantage digital experience platform is powered by a global real time data mesh containing many years of operating and transactions data, as well as by several proprietary engines which are enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace is also integrated into Xvantage, allowing cloud solutions to be easily incorporated into solutions containing technology hardware, software, and professional services.

On another note, Ingram Micro has appointed three new executives to its Canadian team: the company is doubling down on advanced solutions practices under the leadership of Bill Steed. Their Digital Transformation journey is in great hands with Anthony Karim, who has accepted the new role of Vice President, Go to Market for Canada. Finally, Tyler Coughlan moves from the U.S. to become Ingram Micro Canada’s vice president of sales, Technology Solutions. Stay tuned for interviews with each of these individuals in the coming days.