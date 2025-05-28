At ChannelNext, Dan Bowman will present Mimecast’s strategy centered on human risk management, highlighting the need to address vulnerabilities posed by end users in cybersecurity, particularly in the context of generative AI. He will show the importance of securing collaboration platforms and archiving communications, as email security remains a fundamental aspect of their offerings due to the human element in many cyberattacks.

The company has made a big investment in the Canadian market, including data centers and a dedicated engineering team. See https://www.e-channelnews.com/mimecast-opens-its-first-canadian-office/

