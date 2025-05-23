Guest: Sameer Khan, Senior Manager | Business Head – Canada, ManageEngine, a division of ZOHO Corp.

ManageEngine recently held their user conference in Toronto. Sameer talked about the strategic improvements and growth plans for ManageEngine in the Canadian market, through the establishment of a native data center, which has significantly enhanced client trust and contributed to a 100% increase in cloud revenue year-over-year. He emphasized the company’s extensive portfolio of over 60 products, which are particularly well-received in the manufacturing and education sectors, aiding enterprises in managing IT needs and minimizing vendor sprawl.

Additionally, the strategy includes expanding beyond Ontario to other provinces, hiring technically proficient partners, and participating in third-party events to boost branding and outreach, all aimed at fostering collaborative growth with new partners under the motto “let’s grow together.”