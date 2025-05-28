Zscaler, Inc., a leader in cloud security, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Red Canary, a prominent name in Managed Detection and Response (MDR). With over a decade of experience in security operations (SecOps), Red Canary empowers its vast customer base to investigate threats up to ten times faster, achieving an impressive 99.6% accuracy, while enhancing workflows through automated remediation. When combined with Zscaler’s extensive high-quality data—sourced from the world’s largest security cloud—and global insights from its ThreatLabz Security Research team, this partnership will create a unified, agentic Security Operations Center (SOC) that merges AI-driven workflows with human expertise. Together, these complementary capabilities will transform how businesses detect, respond to, and mitigate contemporary cyber threats.

“With our innovative AI-powered risk management services like Risk360 and the acquired data fabric technology from Avalor, we are disrupting legacy security operations just like we did with our Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “The proposed acquisition of Red Canary is a natural expansion of our capabilities into managed detection and response and threat intelligence to accelerate our vision of AI-powered SOC of the future. By integrating Red Canary with Zscaler, we will deliver to our customers the power of a fully integrated Zero Trust platform and AI-powered security operations.”

Zscaler: Safeguarding the Fortune 500

Protecting nearly 45% of Fortune 500 companies, Zscaler has spent over 15 years leading the way with the world’s largest cloud security platform, which handles more than 500 billion daily transactions .

By utilizing its extensive, high-quality data lake, Zscaler has accelerated the creation of advanced AI-driven solutions, including Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) and Zscaler Exposure Management.

Red Canary: A Leader in Managed Detection and Response

A recognized innovator in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) , Red Canary has been acknowledged as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ : Managed Detection and Response for the third consecutive year and has appeared in the Gartner® Market Guide for MDR for the seventh straight year.

Within the Security Operations Center (SOC), Red Canary plays a vital role by assisting security teams in automating remediation workflows, leading to enhanced efficiency and improved security outcomes.

By combining Zscaler’s AI-driven Zero Trust platform with Red Canary’s specialized knowledge in threat detection and response—covering endpoints, identity, network, and cloud workloads—this partnership is strategically designed to resolve the challenges operators face. These challenges often result in overlooked signals, inadequate threat analysis, and heightened susceptibility to undetected threats. The collaboration between Zscaler and Red Canary will significantly enhance security teams’ ability to detect, triage, investigate, and respond to threats with increased speed and efficiency, empowering organizations to confidently and accurately address contemporary security challenges.

“For over 10 years, we’ve protected our customers by combining high-fidelity signals with agentic AI, behavioral analytics, and global threat intelligence—delivering fast, accurate, and high-quality threat detection and response,” said Brian Beyer, CEO of Red Canary. “As part of Zscaler, we will elevate how IT and security teams address the rapidly shifting threat landscape with the strength of our combined technology and expertise. Zscaler’s global scale and reach provide the resources and granular data needed to fuel advanced AI, threat intelligence, and detection engineering, giving us a broader view of adversary behavior while enabling faster innovation across the board. Both companies share a relentless commitment to quality, execution, and delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers.”



