Sebastien Lafond worked at the Casino de Charlevoix as a Security, Surveillance, and Investigation Supervisor. I also held a security supervisor position at the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec for five years and been a volunteer firefighter for the city of Saint-Marc-des-Carrières since August 2021. After spending two years specializing in Cyber ​​Protection, he created a Specialized Broker position in August 2020 (Cyber, E&O, D&O, Crime). In November 2021, he joined the specialized insurance team at Lussier as a Cyber ​​and Technology Liability Specialist.



What will Sebastien be talking about at ChannelNEXT?



He will be joining our panel discussions on cybersecurity and incident response from a cyber insurance perspective and how MSPs can help their clients get the coverage they need.



Learn More or Register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/