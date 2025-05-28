Denis Villeneuve, Cybersecurity and Resiliency Practice Lead at Kyndryl, addressed the current cybersecurity landscape in Canada, noting the need for improved regulatory frameworks and the importance of CISOs enhancing their communication skills to effectively convey technical risks to business leaders.

He explored the balance between competition and collaboration in cybersecurity, stressing the collective threat posed by cyber issues and the necessity for businesses to work together. He discussed the evolving regulatory landscape, particularly in Europe, and the importance of compliance being viewed positively. Folllwing a recent CISO Expert Exchange he hosted, Denis provided strategies for communicating technical risks to boards, including the use of measurable categories and practical controls.

Denis also touched on data sovereignty and the need for organizations to adapt to the rapid pace of AI in managing cyber threats.

