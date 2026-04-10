RSA 2026 proved that while the industry’s core technologies are maturing, the scale of engagement—44,000 strong—remains unprecedented. The key takeaway for the channel is a dual-track focus: capturing the immediate demand for passwordless authentication while preparing for the complexities of agentic AI. As AI systems become more autonomous, ‘shadow AI’ is creating unmanaged risks that require urgent discovery and data governance. Strategically, the focus is shifting toward the need for program simplicity and margin protection. For MSPs, the message from the floor was clear: move beyond the hype to deliver practical, secure-identity foundations and proactive AI risk management.