SentinelOne recently announced that their award-winning security analyst, Purple AI, can now be used with data from several third-party security offerings from big players such as Palo Alto, Zscaler, Microsoft, Okta, Proofpoint and Fortinet – significantly enhancing the value of Purple AI.

Melissa Smith, Vice President, Technology Partnerships & Strategic Initiatives at SentinelOne, highlighted the company’s advancements, particularly in their SIM technology and the upcoming SOAR features, as well as the integration of third-party sources into their Purple AI solution to streamline cybersecurity processes. She emphasized the critical role of partnerships in enhancing SentinelOne’s integration ecosystem and the industry’s trend towards platform consolidation for improved security and operational efficiency.

Melissa also noted the increasing involvement of CFOs in cybersecurity discussions and the importance of AI in bolstering protective measures. She acknowledged the challenges faced by channel partners while expressing optimism about AI advancements and the necessity of collaboration to effectively address evolving cyber threats.

SentinelOne was also voted a Top 10 Cybersecurity Vendor at the recent Reseller Choice Awards in Canada.

