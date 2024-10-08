Tenable recently announced two major features to its VM product that leverage 50 trillion data points from more than 240,000 vulnerabilities to significantly improve context for prioritization / remediation.



Jeff Brooks, SVP of global channels and business development at Tenable, provided an overview of the company’s strategic direction and growth, emphasizing its transition towards an exposure management platform that addresses a broader spectrum of cybersecurity challenges. Tenable has expanded its offerings through acquisitions, now including areas such as operational technology (OT) and cloud security. Brooks highlighted the difficulties partners face with tool integration and cost competitiveness, which necessitates a shift to platform-based solutions. He underscored the importance of training and enablement for partners to effectively utilize these new offerings, particularly in light of the challenges posed by data overload and alert fatigue in vulnerability management.