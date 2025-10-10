For MSPs and channel leaders, revenue is the lifeblood and too much of it gets trapped in admin, stalled deals, and outdated processes. This one-day intensive is designed to unlock that revenue first, by helping you automate redundant tasks, accelerate deal cycles, and focus your people on high-value selling.

But that’s only half the story. Once you master these AI-driven systems, you can turn them outward — packaging AI sales enablement as a high-value service and demonstrating leadership your clients will pay for. You won’t just be using AI to grow revenue, you’ll be the trusted advisor helping others do the same. Every client should be using AI assistants… but we need to lead them from experience.

What you’ll build in one day:

AI Sales Assistants: Automate research, proposals, and follow-ups.

Pipeline Acceleration: Cut deal times from weeks to days.

Smart Prospecting Systems: Identify and prioritize high-value clients.

Content at Scale: Generate campaigns and thought leadership in minutes.

Capture & Clone Best Practices: AI coaching and writing that sells like your best rep.

Revenue Automation with Humanity: Free your team from mundane tasks while amplifying human-centric skills.

Register here for this workshop. which will take place one-day prior to ChannelNext West Calgary.