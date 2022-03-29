The wait is over. Coming to a city nearest you is the Transistor Van Tour by CyberPower and Friends! 16 (vendor) Friends to be exact. Check out the highlight from the organizer Noah Jacobs on what he has planned for his Canadian road trip.

As the news media partner, we will be bring you some highlight as the trip moves forward. In partnership with CyberPower, Acer, Aruba, Buffalo, Cradlepoint, Ergotron, Fujitsu, Kaspersky, Lenovo, Logitech, Microsoft 365, Promethean, StarTech, Targus, Vendasta, and WatchGuard.

