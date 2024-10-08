Iterate.ai has partnered with TD SYNNEX, the partnership will make Iterate.ai’s advanced AI portfolio available to TD SYNNEX’s extensive network of resellers and their customers worldwide.

Kevin Homer, Vice President of Sales at Iterate.ai said that they are committed to scaling its go-to-market plan through the channel. They are excited to partner with TD SYNNEX and its network of vendors and resellers to make that vision a reality.

Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX resellers now have access to Iterate.ai’s Generate, an AI Assistant application, as a flagship go-to-market offering. Generate leverages Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and multiple secure vector databases to provide private LLM capabilities for enterprise and SMB organizations. Unlike other AI managers, Generate is deployed locally. That not only allows users to leverage the application and LLMs offline, but also removes the risk of exposing private company data to the outside world by connecting to public-facing chatbots.

Generate can input data from any third-party solution that has an API or other means of access (pdf, .exe., etc). Initial out-of-the-box integrations include the Google Drive suite, the Microsoft OneDrive suite, common workflow managers like Monday and Slack, and common ticket trackers like Jira and Confluence. Once access to documents is established, users can ask questions and quickly get summarized answers linked to sources in their private files and documents. This process enables Generate to meet use cases as varied as summarizing customer comments, analyzing inventory, generating logo designs, and providing data-driven business advice.

“This partnership is a win for Iterate, TD SYNNEX and its channel partners, and end customers alike,” said Brian Sathianathan, CTO and co-founder, Iterate.ai. “We’re excited to bring our multi-functionality private AI solutions to new businesses via TD SYNNEX’s vast reseller network, and to support customers of those businesses in achieving even their most ambitious AI and technology goals.”

Additional Iterate.ai solutions available include Interplay, a patented low-code development environment that enables the rapid creation of advanced AI chatbots and other AI-powered applications. More Iterate.ai products for TD SYNNEX resellers will roll out in early 2025.