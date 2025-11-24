Silverfort, the Unified Identity Security company, recently released two new foundational capabilities: Access Intelligence and Identity Graph & Inventory, making Silverfort’s identity security platform now the broadest in the market.

Silverfort’s Head of Strategic Alliances and Corporate Development Ben Goodman detailed how Silverfort provides universal Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and threat detection through a single, integrated solution, emphasizing its power to simplify security and consolidate disparate tools.

He stressed the critical importance of identity management in modern cybersecurity, particularly concerning the challenges posed by non-human identities and the need for proactive security measures against increasing cybercrime, especially with AI influence.

He affirmed Silverfort’s commitment to its channel-first strategy, focusing on co-selling and effectively serving clients of all sizes.