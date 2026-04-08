CTO Frédéric Rivain presented Dashlane’s approach to privacy in AI and its channel strategy. AI systems require large amounts of data and can expose sensitive information when they fail, illustrated with recent incidents of leaked conversations and repository data. Dashlane offers a concrete technical response: a phishing-detection model that runs fully on-device and uses roughly 80 webpage indicators so customer data never leaves the device.

Dashlane serves both consumers through app stores and organizations through a growing B2B channel built via resellers and cybersecurity-focused partners rather than a large direct sales force.

See our past interview with Dashlane: https://www.e-channelnews.com/credential-risk-detection-with-dashlane/

In more recent news, Dashlane announced a first-of-its-kind integration with KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, to unite credential protection with human risk management. Together, Dashlane and KnowBe4 turn real-time credential risk insight into targeted training at the moment risk is detected to strengthen security behavior when it matters most.