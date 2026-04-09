Faraz Siraj, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Fortra, charted Fortra’s evolution from HelpSystems into a major cybersecurity platform, driven by strategic acquisitions and rebranding. He emphasized the core strategy of platformization, which aims to unify diverse technologies under a single interface to simplify security for partners and customers.

A key differentiator is Fortra’s unique capability to deliver both offensive and defensive security solutions. Organizations must adopt proactive measures, such as penetration testing, to fully understand the entire attack continuum.

Faraj also talked about strategic initiatives like the launch of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and the need to adapt solutions to counter emerging AI-related threats.

See our past interview with Faraz: https://www.e-channelnews.com/fortra-releases-its-new-global-partner-program/